Watch the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal
Watch live action from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live coverage begins Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:10 a.m. ET with prelims in men's 10m synchro and women's 3m synchro. A full streaming schedule follows below.
Live streaming schedule
- Friday, May 5: Prelims (9:10 a.m. ET), men's 10m synchro final (2:45 p.m. ET), women's 3m synchro final (4:50 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, May 6: Prelims (9:10 a.m. ET), women's 10m synchro final (2:45 p.m. ET), men's 3m synchro final (4:25 p.m. ET)
- Sunday, May 7: Men's 3m springboard final (9:45 a.m. ET), women's 10m platform final (12:49 p.m. ET), women's 3m springboard final (2:25 p.m. ET), men's 10m platform final (4:30 p.m. ET), team event finals (6:50 p.m. ET)