Watch the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal

Watch live action from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins Friday at 9:20 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

World Aquatics Diving World Cup: Prelims - Men's 3M Springboard / Women's 10M Platform

19 minutes
Live in
19 minutes
Watch as some of the top divers in the world visit Canada for Day 1 Prelims at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup where the athletes will compete at the Montreal Olympic Pool.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:10 a.m. ET with prelims in men's 10m synchro and women's 3m synchro. A full streaming schedule follows below.

Live streaming schedule

  • Friday, May 5: Prelims (9:10 a.m. ET), men's 10m synchro final (2:45 p.m. ET), women's 3m synchro final (4:50 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, May 6: Prelims (9:10 a.m. ET), women's 10m synchro final (2:45 p.m. ET), men's 3m synchro final (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, May 7: Men's 3m springboard final (9:45 a.m. ET), women's 10m platform final (12:49 p.m. ET), women's 3m springboard final (2:25 p.m. ET),  men's 10m platform final (4:30 p.m. ET),  team event finals (6:50 p.m. ET)
