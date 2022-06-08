Watch the 2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup from Calgary
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup from Calgary, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET
Live coverage from the MNP Community and Sport Centre begins on Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET. A full schedule is listed below.
Full schedule
- Thursday, June 9: 11:55 a.m. ET
- Friday, June 10: 11:55 a.m. ET
- Saturday, June 11: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Sunday, June 12: 1:55 p.m. ET
Canadian team
- Renée Batalla — Victoria, B.C.
- Julianne Boisvert — Mirabel, Que.
- Olivia Chamandy — Montreal
- Matt Cullen — Rosemère, Que.
- Margo Eriam — Saskatoon, Sask.
- Cedric Fofana — Montreal
- Katelyn Fung — London, Ont.
- Laurent Gosselin-Paradis — Montreal
- Bryden Hattie — Victoria, B.C.
- Bjorn Markentin — Saskatoon, Sask.
- Kate Miller — Ottawa
- Carson Paul — Victoria, B.C.
- Benjamin Tesier — Blainville, Que.
- Celina Toth — Victoria, B.C.
- Mia Vallée — Beaconsfield, Que.
- Pamela Ware — Greenfield Park, Que.
- Rylan Wiens — Saskatoon, Sask.
- Aimee Wilson — Calgary
- Nathan Zsombor-Murray — Pointe-Claire, Que.