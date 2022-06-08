Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the 2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup from Calgary

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup from Calgary, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET

2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup on CBC - DAY 1

The world's top divers will be descending on Calgary, AB to challenge for the Canada Cup at the 2022 FINA Diving Grand Prix.

Live coverage from the MNP Community and Sport Centre begins on Thursday at 11:55 a.m. ET. A full schedule is listed below.

Full schedule

  • Thursday, June 9: 11:55 a.m. ET
  • Friday, June 10: 11:55 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 11: 1:55 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, June 12: 1:55 p.m. ET

 

Canadian team

  • Renée BatallaVictoria, B.C.
  • Julianne BoisvertMirabel, Que.   
  • Olivia Chamandy Montreal 
  • Matt CullenRosemère, Que.
  • Margo EriamSaskatoon, Sask.
  • Cedric FofanaMontreal
  • Katelyn Fung London, Ont.
  • Laurent Gosselin-Paradis Montreal
  • Bryden Hattie Victoria, B.C.
  • Bjorn MarkentinSaskatoon, Sask.
  • Kate Miller — Ottawa
  • Carson Paul — Victoria, B.C.
  • Benjamin Tesier Blainville, Que.
  • Celina Toth — Victoria, B.C.
  • Mia Vallée — Beaconsfield, Que.     
  • Pamela Ware — Greenfield ParkQue.
  • Rylan Wiens — Saskatoon, Sask. 
  • Aimee Wilson — Calgary
  • Nathan Zsombor-Murray — Pointe-Claire, Que. 
