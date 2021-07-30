Canadian divers Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware make semifinals in 3-metre springboard

Canadians Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware are both moving on to the semifinals of the women's 3-metre springboard event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Abel, a 29-year-old from Laval, Que., finished in third place of the qualifying event with a score of 332.40 on Friday in Japan.

Ware, 28 of Greenfield Park, Que., scored 333.10 for fourth.

Abel has already secured a medal at these Games, earning silver with Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the women's synchronized three-metre springboard competition.

Abel and Ware had, in fact, partnered together in Rio 2016 in that event, just missing the podium with a fourth-place finish.

The top 12 divers from the semifinals will move on to compete for a spot on the podium.

China's Shi Tingmao is defending her Olympic gold from Rio. The reigning world champion stayed atop the standings with a score of 350.45.

Also of China, Wang Han, the 2019 world silver medallist, was second in the preliminary round with a score of 347.25.

Both Canadians cracked the top 10 in this event in Rio 2016, with Abel finishing fourth and Ware in seventh. The divers finished in the same spots at the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

Abel also had a sixth-place finish in London 2012.