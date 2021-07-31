Canada's Jennifer Abel dives into 3-metre springboard finals in Tokyo

Canadian diver Jennifer Abel will compete for a spot on the podium in the women's three-metre springboard final in Tokyo.

Abel took third place during the semifinals on Saturday and will be among the 12 women who will move on to the finals, scheduled to happen in Tokyo on Sunday.

But fellow Canadian Pamela Ware didn't make the cut. The 28-year-old from Greenfield Park, Que., slipped from fourth to ninth place after her penultimate attempt, and had a disastrous failed dive in her final attempt.

It was heartbreak for Ware, who ended with a total 245.10 just one day after placing fourth in the preliminary round.

Abel, 29-years-old from Laval, Que., bettered her score, notching a total of 341.40. Her highest-scoring dive, a forward 3½ somersaults pike, earned an impressive 74.40.

China's Shi Tingmao, the reigning world champion, had the two best dives of the day. She ended in first with a score of 371.45.

Wang Han, the Chinese 2019 world silver medallist, was second again with a score of 346.85.

The Chinese divers had competed together at these Games in the synchronized three-metre springboard, and took gold. Abel won silver with partner Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu.

Both Canadians had strong dives in the preliminary, each earning upward of 300 points. Abel placed third in that event as well.

Abel finished fourth in this event in the last Olympics, while Ware placed seventh. The divers finished in the same spots at the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

Mikami Sayaka of Japan, ranked No. 5 of the world, also won't advance after placing just outside of the top 12.