Zsombor-Murray, Wiens, Toth qualify for Olympics at Canadian diving trials
All 3 are set to make their Olympic debuts in Tokyo
Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens earned their place on the Canadian Olympic Team in the open platform event on Thursday at the 2021 Canadian Diving Trials.
On the women's side, Celina Toth won a spot for the Tokyo Games following her performance in the open platform competition at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
The 2021 Canadian Diving Trials allowed Canadian divers to claim their Olympic spots ahead of the Tokyo Games.
There were two Olympic spots up for grabs in the men's open platform event this week in Toronto.
WATCH | Zsombor-Murray puts world on notice with Olympic trials performance:
Montreal's Zsombor-Murray, 18, is heading to his first Games after putting together a cumulative Olympic qualifying score of 1028.40.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Toth, a 29-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont., secured the lone quota spot in the women's open platform competition with a combined Olympic qualifying score of 659.55.
On Wednesday, Pamela Ware and Jennifer Abel qualified for the women's three-metre competition, while Cedric Fofana qualified in the men's three-metre event.
Meaghan Benfeito previously received a pre-nomination for the women's open platform event in Tokyo.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?