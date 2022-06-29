Canadian diver Mia Vallée bursts to bronze at world championships

It was a winding route for Canada's Mia Vallée to land on the podium.

The Beaconsfield, Que., diver earned bronze in the women's one-metre springboard final at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.

Vallée only snuck into medal round, placing ninth in the morning's preliminary heat to qualify for the 12-woman final with less than a four-point gap ahead of the 13th-place finisher.

But Vallée found her best when it counted most, even sitting in gold-medal position after three dives. Suddenly, it seemed like anything less than a podium appearance would count as a disappointment.

After four dives, eventual champion Li Yajie of China took control, moving 10 points ahead of the Canadian for the lead.

And in the fifth and final dive, American Sarah Bacon conjured just enough to leap past Vallée by five one-hundredths of a point and earn silver.

Vallée completed the final to take bronze with 276.60 points, behind Bacon's 276.65 points and Li's runaway total of 300.85 points.

It's the first podium appearance of the 21-year-old Vallée's career at worlds. She's also earned five medals on the Grand Prix circuit, but has never competed at the Olympics.

Margo Erlam, of Calgary, placed ninth with 246.10 points.

Canadian swimmers wrap competition

Earlier, Canada's swimmers wrapped up their best-ever showing at the world championships with a pair of open-water finals.

Tokyo Olympian Hau-Li Fan of Vancouver was Canada's top finisher, placing 17th in the men's 10-kilometre race, while Eric Brown of Pointe-Claire, Que., was 26th in his worlds debut.

''I didn't start the race like I planned on,'' said Fan, the 24-year-old who finished three minutes 32.8 seconds behind Italian gold medallist Gregorio Paltrinieri. ''I tried to make up during the race and there was never a point I kind of gave up. At the end the result is the result and I'm going to take away many lessons for the rest of the season.''

Katrina Bellio, of Mississauga, Ont., was the top Canadian finisher in the women's race, placing 34th. Regina's Abby Dunford placed 38th.

The 16-year-old Dunford was competing in her second event in Hungary.

"It's been amazing. The support staff here is incredible, and all my teammates are so great and so supportive. I've had an amazing time and I've learned a lot about myself and about my swimming," she said.

Canada leaves worlds with 11 swimming medals, all won in the pool. Their next major competition begins in exactly one month at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

