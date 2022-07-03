Canadian diving duo Mia Vallée, Margo Erlam fall short of podium on final day of worlds

Canadian diving duo Mia Vallée and Margo Erlam fell short of the podium on the final day of the world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a fifth-place finish in the women's three-metre synchro springboard final on Sunday.

The Canadians entered the final round in fourth place with a shot at the podium following some strong dives, but their final dive was not enough to secure a medal.

Canada finished with 289.90 points, while China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani captured gold with 341.14. Japan's Rin Kaneto and Sayaka Mikami claimed silver with 303 points, while bronze went to Australia's Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith (294.12).

Canada leaves these worlds with three diving medals, improving upon the pair won in 2019. Canada finished with 14 medals overall (three gold, five silver, six bronze) after winning a national record 11 in swimming last week.

WATCH l Women's 3m synchro springboard final:

FINA world championships: Women's 3m synchronized final Duration 1:24:28 Watch the women's 3-metre synchronized diving final from the 2022 FINA world championships in Budapest.

Vallée led the Canadian divers with silver in the women's three-metre springboard final and bronze in the women's one-metre springboard final. Olympians Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens took home bronze in the men's 10-metre platform synchro final.

Zsombor-Murray finished seventh as the top Canadian in the men's 10-metre platform final on Sunday with 446.55 points. The 19-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., was tied for second after the opening round after an impressive first dive — inward 3 ½ somersault tuck — that earned 86.40 points, with six of the seven judges awarding nine points.

Zsombor-Murray held onto podium position until being bumped out in the third round, as he was unable to match his strong start. Saskatoon's Wiens, 20, finished ninth with 416.20 points.

China completes dominant diving sweep

Defending champion Yang Jian topped the podium with 515.55 points as China completed the incredible sweep by winning every diving gold medal at these worlds in a dominant display. China topped the podium in all 13 events while also claiming a pair of silver and bronze medals.

Fifteen-year-old Rikuto Tamai of Japan took silver in the men's 10-metre platform final with 488 points to edge China's Yang Hao (485.45).

The Canadian divers will now get ready for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with the diving competition set to take place from Aug. 4-7.

Vallée and Erlam will compete in the women's one-metre and three-metre springboard events, as well as the women's three-metre synchronized springboard event. The duo has won two international gold medals in their first season together.

Zsombor-Murray and Wiens will also represent Canada in Birmingham, along with fellow Tokyo Olympians Caeli McKay, Celina Toth and Cédric Fofana.

WATCH l Vallée wins silver for 2nd medal at worlds: