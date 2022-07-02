Canadian diver Mia Vallée captures silver for 2nd medal at world championships
Beaconsfield, Que., native reaches podium in women's 3-metre springboard final
Canadian diver Mia Vallée jumped back on the podium at the world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The Beaconsfield, Que., native earned her second medal of the competition with silver in the women's three-metre springboard final on Saturday.
Vallée, with a total of 329.00, overtook bronze medallist China's Yani Chang (325.85) in the final round and Japan's Sayaka Mikami (294.20), who finished seventh after a final dive score of 20.40.
China's Yiwen Chen's runaway total of 366.90 secured the gold medal.
The Canadian clinched her spot in the 12-woman final by placing fourth in Friday's semifinal. The 21-year-old earned bronze on Wednesday in the women's one-metre springboard final.
It was the first podium appearance of her career at worlds. She's also earned five medals on the Grand Prix circuit, but has never competed at the Olympics.
WATCH | Vallée dives to bronze medal at worlds:
Action continues Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET for the final day of competition with the men's water polo bronze-medal match between Greece and Croatia, followed by two more diving finals at 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET.
The event concludes with the men's water polo gold-medal game between Italy and Spain at 2 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports streaming & broadcast schedule
WATCH | A different look at Vallée's dives:
