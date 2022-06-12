Canada captures 6 medals, including 3 gold, at FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup
Canada picks up 4 medals in 2 different events on Saturday
Canadian divers claimed six medals, including three gold, at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary on Saturday.
Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., and Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon also rose to the top of the podium in the men's 10m synchro final with 436.56 points.
They were joined by teammates Benjamin Tessier of Blainville, Que., and Matt Cullen of Rosemère, Que., who posted a score of 374.31 to collect bronze.
WATCH l Margo Erlam, Bryden Hattie win gold in mixed 3m synchro finals:
Ben Cutmore and Kyle Kothari of England earned silver with 374.58 points.
The second Canadian double podium came in the women's open 3m synchro finals.
Erlam and Mia Vallée, of Beaconsfield, Que., had 305.40 points to strike gold and edge fellow Canadians Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., and Calgary's Aimee Wilson, who totalled 299.46.
A winning dive from the winning duo 🇨🇦<br><br>Margo Erlam & Mia Vallée finished things off with a strong dive to win the women's 3m Synchro event <br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M">https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M</a> <a href="https://t.co/9MYohQQi54">pic.twitter.com/9MYohQQi54</a>—@CBCOlympics
Kate Rosman and Alysha Koloi of Australia completed the podium with a score of 276.30.
Victoria, B.C., native Celina Toth captured Canada's sixth medal of the day by finishing second in the women's open platform finals.
She had a score of 332.30, finishing behind Ingrid Oliveira of Brazil (361.90 points) and ahead of Lois Toulson of Great Britain (293.40 points).
Celina Toth 🇨🇦 finishes 2nd in the women's 10m platform final at the FINA Diving Grand Prix <br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M">https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M</a> <a href="https://t.co/OF4NQCRdI9">pic.twitter.com/OF4NQCRdI9</a>—@CBCOlympics
