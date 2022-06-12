Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada captures 6 medals, including 3 gold, at FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup

Canadian divers claimed six medals, including three gold, at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Canadian athletes earned three gold medals, two bronze and one silver at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary on Saturday. (diving.ca)

Saskatoon's Margo Erlam and Victoria's Bryden Hattie won the mixed 3-metre synchro final with 297.90 points, edging Brazilian duo Anna Santos and Rafael Fogaca by 44.28 points.

Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., and Rylan Wiens of Saskatoon also rose to the top of the podium in the men's 10m synchro final with 436.56 points.

They were joined by teammates Benjamin Tessier of Blainville, Que., and Matt Cullen of Rosemère, Que., who posted a score of 374.31 to collect bronze.

WATCH l Margo Erlam, Bryden Hattie win gold in mixed 3m synchro finals:

Margo Erlam, Bryden Hattie win gold in mixed 3m synchro finals

3 hours ago
Duration 5:59
The young Canadian divers scored 297.90 points, besting Brazil's Anna Santos and Rafael Fogaca at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary.

Ben Cutmore and Kyle Kothari of England earned silver with 374.58 points.

The second Canadian double podium came in the women's open 3m synchro finals.

Erlam and Mia Vallée, of Beaconsfield, Que., had 305.40 points to strike gold and edge fellow Canadians Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., and Calgary's Aimee Wilson, who totalled 299.46.

Kate Rosman and Alysha Koloi of Australia completed the podium with a score of 276.30.

Victoria, B.C., native Celina Toth captured Canada's sixth medal of the day by finishing second in the women's open platform finals.

She had a score of 332.30, finishing behind Ingrid Oliveira of Brazil (361.90 points) and ahead of Lois Toulson of Great Britain (293.40 points).

