Chinese divers win 3rd straight world title in women's 3m synchronized springboard

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani of China captured their third straight diving world title in women's synchronized 3-metre springboard on Wednesday.

The decorated duo earned 323.43 points at the World Aquatics Championships, giving China its fifth diving gold medal of the competition in Doha, Qatar.

At the Hamad Aquatic Centre, the synchronized silver went to Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney in 300.45. Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper claimed bronze at 281.70, edging the American duo of Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson by a mere 2.4 points.

Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée were the lone Canadians in the event and placed 15th of 18 duos with 201.27 points.

WATCH | Full coverage of women's 3m synchro from Qatar:

2024 World Aquatics Championships Doha: Diving women’s synchronized 3m springboard final Duration 2:04:22 Watch the women’s synchronized 3-metre springboard diving final from the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

According to Radio-Canada, things began to go wrong after a well-executed first dive, particularly for Ware, who appeared to have problems with her takeoff leg at the end of the springboard.

In ninth spot before their fifth and final dive, the Canadians had a chance to climb to sixth and ensure qualification for the Paris Olympics this summer, but Ware missed her takeoff jump and fell into the water.

Last October, Ware was Canada's best diver at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile. The four-time world-championship medallist from Montreal won the country's only gold medals (in 1m and 3m springboard) while adding silver in 3m synchro with Vallée.

Ware, 30, produced five straight solid dives en route to winning a world bronze medal in 3m springboard last July in Fukuoka, Japan. It was her fourth career podium finish at worlds and first since capturing silver in the same discipline in 2015.

WATCH | Ware returns to world aquatics podium in 2023:

Pamela Ware returns to the podium at the world aquatics championships Duration 5:11 Longueuil Quebec's Pamela Ware captures bronze in the women's 3-metre springboard competition in Fukuoka Japan. The veteran scored the medal, a decade after her debut in the sport, where she had also captured bronze.

The 2021 Olympian won three medals last May, including a silver in the individual three-metre, at a World Cup event in Montreal.

At the Tokyo Games, she missed a dive in the three-metre event, eventually leading to her taking a step back to re-evaluate the way she went about training.

Ware said after failing a dive in Japan that resulted in no score and kept her from advancing in the 3m springboard event, she thought about quitting the sport.

"I was traumatized by it for about a year," she told CBC Sports last summer. "I wanted to quit but I didn't want to quit."

Chen and Chang will also be the heavy favourites in Friday's individual 3m event. Semifinals are scheduled for 2:02 a.m. ET and the final at 10:32 a.m.

The 24-year-old Chen is the two-time reigning world champion off the springboard, while the 22-year-old Chang claimed the silver last summer in Fukuoka and the bronze two years ago in Budapest.

Chang has now won four synchronized 3m world titles, also taking the 2017 championship while partnered with Shi Tingmao.

Overall, China has earned 13 straight gold in the event since finishing second when it debuted at the 1998 worlds in Perth, Australia.

Dutch swimmer picks up 3rd world gold

At the Doha Old Port, Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands completed a sweep of the women's individual open water races by taking gold in the 5-kilometre event. In a thrilling finish, Logan Fontaine of France claimed the men's title in the non-Olympic event.

Van Rouwendaal added to her victory in the 10K by touching first in 57 minutes 33.90 seconds. The 30-year-old now has three world championships over her illustrious career, along with gold and silver medals at the Olympics.

The silver went to Chelsea Gubecka of Australia in 57:35.00, while Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha settled for bronze in 57:36.80. It was the 16th world medal for Cunha, who has reached the podium in eight straight championships going back to 2011.

Edmonton's Emma Finlin was 23rd of 57 finishers in 59:04.40 one day after being awarded a spot on the Canadian Olympic team for Paris after a reallocation of unused quota spots in the women's 10K.

WATCH | Full event coverage of women's 5 km open water race:

2024 World Aquatics Championships Doha: Women’s open water swimming 5km final Duration 1:48:39 Watch the Women’s open water swimming 5km final from the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

In the men's race, Fontaine won a furious sprint to the touch pad among five swimmers. He finished in 51:29.30, beating teammate Marc-Antoine Olivier by just 0.30 seconds in a 1-2 finish for France.

Italy's Domenico Acerenza grabbed the bronze in 51:30.00. Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri just missed out on the podium.

Calgary-born Eric Hedlin, who was raised in San Diego and lives in Victoria, B.C., placed 11th of 72 finishers in 51:39.10.

The two-time world silver medallist was 31st (1:50:17.90) in the men's 10K on Sunday. He also placed 31st at last year's worlds.

Hau-Li Fan of Burnaby, B.C., was 41st on Wednesday in 55:12.40.

WATCH | Full coverage of men's 5 km open water competition from Doha: