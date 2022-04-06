McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C.

The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15).

The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place finish in Tokyo (4:02.42).

Knox touched the wall with a time of 1:57.50 to win the men's 200m individual medley. The 29-year-old from Okotoks, Alta., finished ahead of Collyn Gagne (2:00.37) and Benjamin Loewen (2:03.48), respectively.

Knox lowered the record he set at Olympic trials last June (1:58.07). He became the first Canadian to ever go under the 1:59 mark in the event last May at a high-performance time trial in Toronto.

Fellow Tokyo Olympians Kylie Masse and Sydney Pickrem also posted notable victories on Tuesday.

Masse won the women's 100m backstroke (58.48), while Taylor Ruck (59.67) and Ingrid Wilm (59.75) finished second and third, respectively.

Pickrem won the women's 200m individual medley (2:10.58), with Mary-Sophie Harvey claiming silver (2:10.98) and Tessa Cieplucha taking bronze (2:12.03)

Javier Acevedo won the men's 100m backstroke (54.37), finishing ahead of Blake Tierney (54.62) and Tayden De Pol (55.87), respectively.

All the action from the Canadian trials in Victoria will be streamed live on CBC Sports and can be watched with the free CBC Gem streaming service, at cbcsports.ca and through the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

The competition features more than 500 swimmers from 131 clubs across Canada.

In the Para events, Jacob Brayshaw kicked off the evening by winning the men's 50m breast multi-class national title in 2:00.01. Tess Routliffe won the women's 100m breast multi-class with a time of 1:36.83, while Nicholas Bennett won the men's 100m breast in 1:05.65.

Canada won six medals at the Tokyo Olympics, which was followed by a historic 15 medals at the short course world championships in December.