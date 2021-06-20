Canadian open-water swimmer Hau-Li Fan qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Canada's Hau-Li Fan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an 18th-place finish in the men's 10-kilometre race at the FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier on Sunday.
Burnaby, B.C., native finishes as top Americas swimmer outside of top 10
Canada's Hau-Li Fan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an 18th-place finish in the men's 10-kilometre race at the FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier on Sunday.
He earned his spot through the continental placing by finishing as the top Americas swimmer outside of the top 10.
"It's an amazing feeling," said Fan. "It was unexpected but I'll take it."
Britain's Hector Pardoe finished first in two hours two minutes 7.60 seconds. Fan, from Burnaby, B.C., was about a minute behind in 2:03:05.40.
Victoria's Eric Hedlin didn't finish after leaving the race on the third of five laps.
WATCH | Impact of pandemic on Canadian swimmers heading to Tokyo:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?