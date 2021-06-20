Skip to Main Content

Canadian open-water swimmer Hau-Li Fan qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Hau-Li Fan qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an 18th-place finish in the men's 10-kilometre race at the FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier on Sunday.

Burnaby, B.C., native finishes as top Americas swimmer outside of top 10

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Hau-Li Fan, centre, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with an 18th-place finish in the men's 10-kilometre race at the FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier on Sunday. (@SwimmingCanada/Twitter)

He earned his spot through the continental placing by finishing as the top Americas swimmer outside of the top 10.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Fan. "It was unexpected but I'll take it."

Britain's Hector Pardoe finished first in two hours two minutes 7.60 seconds. Fan, from Burnaby, B.C., was about a minute behind in 2:03:05.40.

Victoria's Eric Hedlin didn't finish after leaving the race on the third of five laps.

With files from CBC Sports

