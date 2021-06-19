Canadian open water swimmer Kate Sanderson earns 3rd-place finish at Olympic trials

Canada's Kate Sanderson earned a third-place finish in the open water FINA Olympic marathon swim qualifier on Saturday, qualifying her to be nominated to the Canadian Olympic team.

The 21-year-old Toronto native is set to make her first Olympic appearance.

"It feels great, I'm really excited. It hasn't really sunken in all the way yet," said Sanderson, who trains in Vancouver. "I'm really grateful and excited to be heading to Tokyo."

Hungarian Anna Olasz won gold in two hours one minute 55.50 seconds. Paula Ruiz of Spain took silver in 2:01:58.00 and Sanderson was third in 2:01:58.40.

A total of 40 female swimmers completed five laps of a two-kilometre course at the Parque Urbano de Albarquel venue.

Three-time Olympian Stephanie Horner of Beaconsfield, Que., finished 21st (in 2:05:29.30) and didn't qualify.

The men's race is scheduled for Sunday.

