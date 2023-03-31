Summer McIntosh sets world junior, Canadian records in 200m butterfly at national swimming trials
16-year-old phenom took down her previous record time, posting a 2:04.70 finish
Summer McIntosh now has a hat-trick of records after her first three events at the national swimming trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200-metre butterfly.
Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. McIntosh's smooth, powerful strokes helped her surge to the wall in a blistering time, once again electrifying the crowd.
The generational talent is having a remarkable meet.
It started on opening night when the 16-year-old swimming sensation broke the world record in the 400m freestyle.
WATCH | Relive Summer McIntosh breaking world record in 400m freestyle:
With her parents, Jill and Greg McIntosh, in the crowd on Tuesday night, Summer stopped the clock in a time of 3:56.08, breaking the world record held by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.
"I don't think pressure really exits in my mind," McIntosh said Friday. "The only true pressure is the pressure I put on myself to perform."
On Thursday night, McIntosh broke her own world junior record in the 200m individual medley. Her time of 2:06.89 yesterday would have won gold at worlds last summer.
And her time also would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics by more than a second.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?