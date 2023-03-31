Summer McIntosh sets world junior, Canadian records in 200m butterfly at national swimming trials

Summer McIntosh now has a hat-trick of records after her first three events at the national swimming trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200-metre butterfly.

Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. McIntosh's smooth, powerful strokes helped her surge to the wall in a blistering time, once again electrifying the crowd.

"This is my favourite pool in the world and to do this with my family and friends here means the world to me," McIntosh said after the race. "This validates my training and lets me know I'm doing something right."

The generational talent is having a remarkable meet.

It started on opening night when the 16-year-old swimming sensation broke the world record in the 400m freestyle.

With her parents, Jill and Greg McIntosh, in the crowd on Tuesday night, Summer stopped the clock in a time of 3:56.08, breaking the world record held by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

"I don't think pressure really exits in my mind," McIntosh said Friday. "The only true pressure is the pressure I put on myself to perform."

On Thursday night, McIntosh broke her own world junior record in the 200m individual medley. Her time of 2:06.89 yesterday would have won gold at worlds last summer.

And her time also would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics by more than a second.