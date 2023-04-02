Content
Summer McIntosh caps historic week at national trials with world junior, Canadian records in 200m freestyle

Summer McIntosh has capped off one of the most impressive swimming meets ever by setting another world junior and Canadian record at the national trials.

16-year-old finishes meet with 2 world records, 5 world junior and Canadian records

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
A female swimmer smiles and pumps her fist while waiting at the end of her lane.
A night after an electrifying world record-breaking swim in the 400-metre individual medley, McIntosh powered her way to another memorable swim on Sunday night at the Canadian swimming trials in Toronto, this time in the 200m freestyle. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

A night after an electrifying world record-breaking swim in the 400-metre individual medley, McIntosh powered her way to another memorable swim, this time in the 200m freestyle.

The 16-year-old phenom lowered her records with a time of 1:53.91 on Sunday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

In her five events this week, McIntosh broke five world junior and Canadian records, including two world records

She started the event by breaking the 400m freestyle world record, stopping the clock in a time of 3:56.08, breaking the record held by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

McIntosh is the first swimmer in history to hold both the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley long course world records at the same time.

WATCH | Relive McIntosh's 400m IM world record poolside, with her family in the stands:

Experience Summer McIntosh's 2nd world record poolside, with her family in the stands

21 hours ago
Duration 1:26
Canadian Summer McIntosh broke the world record in the 400m IM at the swim trials in Toronto, her second world record of the week.
On Thursday night, McIntosh broke her own world junior record in the 200m individual medley. Her time of 2:06.89 yesterday would have won gold at worlds last summer. It also would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics by more than a second.

On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200m butterfly.

Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. 

The swimmer that has been called a once in a generation talent and has certainly living up to that billing after an unforgettable national trials.

WATCH | How McIntosh's 400m freestyle world record swim looked from poolside:

Live the moment poolside, when Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record

5 days ago
Duration 2:00
Feel as though you are right next to Summer McIntosh as she breaks her first world record at 16 years old, at the Canadian national swimming trials.

    Comments

