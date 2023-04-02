Summer McIntosh caps historic week at national trials with world junior, Canadian records in 200m freestyle

Summer McIntosh has capped off one of the most impressive swimming meets ever by setting another world junior and Canadian record at the national trials.

A night after an electrifying world record-breaking swim in the 400-metre individual medley, McIntosh powered her way to another memorable swim, this time in the 200m freestyle.

The 16-year-old phenom lowered her records with a time of 1:53.91 on Sunday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

In her five events this week, McIntosh broke five world junior and Canadian records, including two world records

She started the event by breaking the 400m freestyle world record, stopping the clock in a time of 3:56.08, breaking the record held by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

McIntosh is the first swimmer in history to hold both the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley long course world records at the same time.

On Thursday night, McIntosh broke her own world junior record in the 200m individual medley. Her time of 2:06.89 yesterday would have won gold at worlds last summer. It also would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics by more than a second.

On Friday night, McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200m butterfly.

Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month.

The swimmer that has been called a once in a generation talent and has certainly living up to that billing after an unforgettable national trials.

