Summer McIntosh sets another world record at Canadian swimming trials, this time in 400m individual medley
16-year-old from Toronto breaks Katinka Hosszú’s 7-year record with time of 4:25.87
Summer McIntosh has broken another world record at the national swimming trials.
It's her second world record this week at the place they call the fastest pool in Canada.
With her family in the crowd and many more fans cheering wildly inside the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, McIntosh powered her way to a time of 4:25.87 in the 400-metre individual medley to break Katinka Hosszú's seven-year record.
Hosszú's time of 4:26:36 was set in August 2016.
ANOTHER WORLD RECORD 🔥<br><br>Summer McIntosh sets her SECOND World Record at the Canadian Swimming Trials with a time of 4:25.87 in the 400m IM <br><br>Watch LIVE: <a href="https://t.co/8dukHNvjwd">https://t.co/8dukHNvjwd</a> <a href="https://t.co/TsRoSRodh8">pic.twitter.com/TsRoSRodh8</a>—@CBCOlympics
Before Saturday night's world record swim by McIntosh, her previous best time and national record was 4:28.61. That was set in December of last year.
A night earlier McIntosh set a world junior and Canadian record in the 200m butterfly.
Her time of 2:04.70 took down her previous record time (2:05.05) set earlier this month. McIntosh's smooth, powerful strokes helped her surge to the wall in a blistering time, once again electrifying the crowd.
She has been called a once in a generation talent and is certainly living up to that billing right now.
On Tuesday, opening night of trials, the swimming sensation broke the world record in the 400m freestyle. McIntosh stopped the clock in a time of 3:56.08, breaking the world record held by Ariarne Titmus of Australia.
On Thursday night, McIntosh broke her own world junior record in the 200m individual medley. Her time of 2:06.89 yesterday would have won gold at worlds last summer.
And her time also would have won gold at the Tokyo Olympics by more than a second.
She'll finish the trials competition by swimming the 200m freestyle on Sunday night.
