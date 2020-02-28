Canada's Meaghan Benfeito, Caeli McKay win gold at diving World Series in Montreal
Pair scores 313.02 points to finish 1st in women's 10m synchronized event
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay have won gold in the women's 10-metre synchronized event at the first World Series diving event of the year.
Benfeito, from Montreal and McKay, from Calgary, scored 313.02 points Friday, well ahead of second-place finishers Pandelela Pamg and Leong Mun Yee of Malaysia (297.66).
Russia's Ekaterina Beliaeva and Iuliia Timoshinina were third (288.30).
Benfeito and McKay finished third in the World Series standings last year.
WATCH | Benfeito and McKay capture gold:
In the men's three-metre synchronized event Friday, Montreal's Phillipe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., were fourth.
Russia's Nikita Shleikher and Evegenii Kuznetsov captured gold. Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher of Great Britain were second and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Yahel Castillo Huerto of Mexico were third.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.