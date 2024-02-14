Canadians Carlson, Macaulay win high dive medals at World Aquatics Championships

Canadian divers captured two medals on Wednesday at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

In the women's 20-metre high dive final, Montreal's Molly Carlson scored 320.70 to take the silver medal while teammate Jessica Macaulay, also of Montreal, scored 320.35 to claim bronze.

Australia's Rhiannan Iffland won the event and claimed gold with a combined score of 342.00

Fellow Montreal native Simone Leathead (279.70) finished seventh in the final.

Win and you're in for water polo team

The Canadian women's water polo team has one last chance to qualify for the women's Olympic tournament this summer.

Despite a 10-8 loss to Australia in a classification game on Wednesday, Canada will play one final match at the World Aquatics Championships that will decide its Olympic fate for 2024.

That's because Italy also lost their classification match on Wednesday, a 10-5 decision to the Netherlands, and will meet Canada for a seventh-place game on Friday at 2 a.m. ET that offers a Summer Games berth for the winner.

"The girls fought their hearts out. ... One of the most intense games of the tournament, so can't ask for more as a coach from the athletes," said head coach David Paradelo.

Italy beat Canada by a score of 12-8 earlier in the tournament.

"I think that we know this team, we know what to expect, so we're gonna be prepared and we're gonna give it our all and get that spot for Paris," said Emma Wright, who notched a hat trick in the loss to Australia.

