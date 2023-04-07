Maggie Mac Neil headlines Canada's swimming team for 2023 Pan American Games in Chile
Canada to send 18 women, 18 men to Santiago, including 11 Olympians
Following a historic week at national swimming trials in Toronto, Swimming Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the 36 swimmers nominated to compete at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Maggie Mac Neil headlines a team comprised of 18 women and 18 men, including 11 Olympians.
The Canadian squad, selected based on performances at trials, is a mixture of veterans and young athletes. They will compete at the Centro Acuático del Estadio Nacional between Oct. 21-25.
Mac Neil, a three-time Olympic medallist, is coming off a memorable trials that saw her win three national titles at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The 23-year-old from from London, Ont., will be making her Pan American Games debut.
"I'm really excited to be able to represent Canada at my first Pan Am Games," Mac Neil said in a release. "I remember when Toronto hosted it in 2015 it was such a big deal. I'm really excited to be going to Chile because they're going to host such an amazing Games.
"The Pan American Games are such important stepping stones with the Olympic Games usually happening the following year. It will be great for our team to get that village experience and practice in a major Games environment. Things may go wrong or not go according to plan in that environment and that's just practicing for the big show the next year."
Swimming Canada's high-performance director and national coach John Atkinson said the Pan Am Games will play a key role in Canada's busy schedule leading up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"This is an important year building into 2024 from world aquatics championships to Pan Am Games, with Olympic qualification at another world championships early next year and into our trials," Atkinson said.
Canada's chef de mission Christine Girard is excited to see the Canadian swimming team continue its wave of momentum in Santiago.
"With a mix of veterans and youth, the experience and energy that they bring to Team Canada will be invaluable," Girard said. "I can't wait to witness the moments of magic that they are sure to put on display in the pool in Santiago!"
Canadian swimmers won 15 medals (one gold, eight silver and six bronze) at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Team Canada
- Javier Acevedo — Toronto
- Sophie Angus — Weston, Conn.
- Jeremy Bagshaw — Victoria
- Timothy Barbeau — Montreal
- Katrina Bellio — Mississauga, Ont.
- Stephen Calkins — Calgary
- Benjamin Cote — Pinellas Park, Fla.
- James Dergousoff — Christina Lake, B.C.
- Raben Dommann — North Vancouver
- Brooklyn Douthwright — Riverview, N.B.
- Emma Finlin — Mississauga, Ont.
- Edouard Fullum-Huot — Montreal
- Collyn Gagne — Milton, Ont.
- Maddy Gatrall — Windsor, Ont.
- Danielle Hanus — Newmarket, Ont.
- Mary-Sophie Harvey — Trois-Rivières, Que.
- Finlay Knox — Okotoks, Alta.
- Josh Liendo — Markham, Ont.
- Maggie Mac Neil — London, Ont.
- Gabriel Mastromatteo — Kenora, Ont.
- Hugh McNeill — Langley, B.C.
- Ben Miller — Tigard, Ore.
- Rachel Nicol — Lethbridge, Alta.
- Emma O'Croinin — Edmonton
- Keir Ogilvie — Victoria, B.C.
- Sydney Pickrem — Clearwater, Fla.
- Taylor Ruck — Kelowna, B.C.
- Katerine Savard — Pont-Rouge, Que.
- Brayden Taivassalo — Markham, Ont.
- Blake Tierney — Saskatoon
- Ella Varga — Denver
- Kelsey Wog — Winnipeg
- Yu Tong Wu — Surrey, B.C.
- Mabel Zavaros — Burlington, Ont.
