Josh Liendo posts world's fastest 50m freestyle time of season at Canadian swimming trials

Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo has always had the attitude and swagger of a champion.

During some of his earliest swimming meets he would walk around the deck like he owned the space, commanding respect and attention before diving into the pool.

Maybe though, he didn't always have the top swimming times to back it up — but now he certainly does.

"Confidence is something I build through practice. I put in every practice like I'm racing against the best in the world. I treat every practice like it's a big meet," Liendo said.

Liendo, who just a night earlier broke his own Canadian record in the 100-metre butterfly, posted the fastest time in the world this season in the 50m freestyle on the third day of the national trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The 20-year-old from Markham, Ont., blasted off the blocks with a hometown crowd and his parents cheering him on, surging to the wall and stopping the clock in a time of 21.80.

"This pool is where I set my first junior national record, my first national record. And then I just keep getting it done in this pool. It's good to be back," Liendo said.

His standout performances at these national trials come just a week after Liendo became an NCAA champion in the 100-yard freestyle in his freshman year at the University of Florida.

In that race he led from start to finish, stopping the clock in the second fastest time ever at 40.28. Only American superstar Caeleb Dressel has been faster in the event.

"That meet was wild. It's a high-pressure meet. I think I handled it well," Liendo said.

He's as confident as he's ever been and isn't afraid to talk about his progression and the growth of the Canadian men's program.

"We're coming. I mean we're not coming, we're here now. At worlds this year we're going to shock a lot of people. The Canadian men are looking good. Great times out here," Liendo said.

"I think I'm there. I definitely deserve to be in that conversation and I want to keep getting faster."

Liendo's resume of podium performances and records is growing after each competition.

At the short course world championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021, Liendo earned his first medals at a senior international event. He won individual bronze in the 50m and 100m freestyle events and was also part of the 4x50m mixed relay that won gold.

With those medals, Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win a gold medal, and the first to win an individual medal at a major international championships or Games.

Liendo says that representation is part of what has always motivated him in the pool.

"It's a good feeling and I'm just so proud of how far this sport has come," he said.

Liendo adds he has a group of people around him, including his mom and dad, that have supported him and allowed him to succeed.

"My family, they're the best. They've done so much for me. My friends are always supporting me. I couldn't ask for a better support system."

Liendo will swim in the 100-m free on Friday night and the 50m fly on the final day of competition Sunday evening.

