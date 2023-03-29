Canadian swimming star Maggie Mac Neil rejuvenated after prioritizing mental health

Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil has her swagger back.

A year ago she was at one of the lowest points of her swimming career. Speaking exclusively to CBC Sports last April she talked about her post-Olympic struggles.

Mac Neil cited anxiety and pressure to succeed as something that had been pushing down on her and making it difficult to compete.

But on Wednesday night at the Pan Am Sports Centre on the second evening of this year's national trials, Mac Neil put forth a strong win in the 100-metre fly — the same event she captured Olympic gold in Tokyo — stopping the clock in a time of 56.54 to top the podium.

"It's completely opposite from where I was a year ago. I love my training. My school is going great. Everything's just falling into place. I'm just super happy with where I am and can't wait to swim fast this week," she said.

It couldn't be a more different situation for Mac Neil at trials this year compared to what was unfolding at trials last year in Victoria, B.C.

It couldn't be a more different situation for Mac Neil at trials this year compared to what was unfolding at trials last year in Victoria, B.C.

"I always thought I was invincible. I was completely normal and fine in high school and most of college. But I think this year was a little more difficult for me," Mac Neil explained last April.

"I've come across some post-Olympic struggles and it's been really challenging. That was a really big challenge for me. I realize everyone goes through struggles and it's OK to have those struggles."

She talked to the coaching staff on Swimming Canada about sitting out individual events at last summer's world championships to give herself some space to prioritize mental health.

The move allowed Mac Neil some breathing room to focus on life outside of the pool — what it did was allow her to come back refreshed and rejuvenated.

And what she's accomplished since trials last year is staggering.

At the world championships last July, despite skipping out on the individual events, Mac Neil helped Canada to two relay medals.

She then went to the Commonwealth Games where she got back to her winning ways in the 100m fly, winning gold. She won five medals at the Games.

This past December, Mac Neil was better than ever, winning three gold medals and three bronze medals at the short course world championships.

She was named female swimmer of the championship.

"This has been one of the most fun years in my swimming career," Mac Neil said.

WATCH | Mac Neil sets world record in 100m butterfly at short course worlds:

Canada's Mac Neil sets world record in 100m butterfly at short course worlds Duration 3:14 London, Ont.'s Maggie Mac Neil finished with a historic time of 54.05 to capture gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly event at the FINA world swimming championships (25) in Melbourne.

If there is a blueprint on how an athlete should handle their mental health, taking the time they need to recover mentally and physically, Mac Neil has found it.

"I think I made the right decision. It was such a long season and for us to succeed in the relays and then to come back and win gold at the Commonwealth Games and then cap it off with two world records in December was amazing," Mac Neil said.

She transferred to Louisiana State University this past year and earlier this month became the NCAA champion with a record time in the 50-yard freestyle. She won silver in the 100-yard fly and bronze in the 100-yard freestyle.

"I would say I'm having more fun than ever. I've been living, I guess, a normal college life. I've really been into the women's NCAA basketball tournament and going to games. I had a crawfish boil at my friend's house. Just doing things outside of swimming. It's taken a long time to learn that lesson," she said.

Mac Neil is already starting to look ahead to the next Olympics where she hopes to defend her 100m fly gold medal.

"Paris is always on the horizon," she said.

"Defending the Olympic gold is definitely on my mind. I'm trying not to think about it too much because we have worlds this summer."

More than anything Mac Neil is happy to be back with her Canadian teammates in a pool she has very fond memories of. It's where the team trained ahead of the Tokyo Games, leading to her Olympic championship.

"I love this pool. It's great we have spectators. I have a lot of great memories here," she said.

"I'm so grateful to be able to represent Canada and show the rest of the world what we can do in not just swimming but all sports."