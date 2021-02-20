Canada to face Georgia for 7th place at men's water polo Olympic qualifier

France defeated Canada 11-9 Saturday in a placement game at a men's water polo Olympic qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Canada had already been denied an Olympic berth with a 17-9 loss to Russia on Friday.

Jérémie Côté led Canada (1-5) with four goals, while captain Nic Constantin-Bicari added three goals. Sean Spooner and Gaelan Patterson also scored.

Canada will face Georgia in a seventh-place game on Sunday. Georgia defeated Canada 14-11 in the preliminary round.

The top three teams at the tournament qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.