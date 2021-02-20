Canada to face Georgia for 7th place at men's water polo Olympic qualifier
France defeated Canada 11-9 Saturday in a placement game at a men's water polo Olympic qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Canadians will face Georgia in a seventh-place game on Sunday.
Saturday loss to France was 4th straight after Summer Games pursuit ended Friday
France defeated Canada 11-9 Saturday in a placement game at a men's water polo Olympic qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Canada had already been denied an Olympic berth with a 17-9 loss to Russia on Friday.
Jérémie Côté led Canada (1-5) with four goals, while captain Nic Constantin-Bicari added three goals. Sean Spooner and Gaelan Patterson also scored.
Canada will face Georgia in a seventh-place game on Sunday. Georgia defeated Canada 14-11 in the preliminary round.
The top three teams at the tournament qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
Sean Spooner ties it up for Canada! It's now 4-4 vs France.<br><br>Watch the FINA men's water polo Olympic qualification tournament ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/XjQAVMqCG5">https://t.co/XjQAVMqCG5</a> <a href="https://t.co/oZ1mHumC5T">pic.twitter.com/oZ1mHumC5T</a>—@CBCOlympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.