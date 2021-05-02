Skip to Main Content

Meaghan Benfeito, Caeli McKay win diving gold to book Tokyo Olympic spots

Canada’s Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito won gold in women’s 10-metre synchro at a diving World Cup event in Tokyo on Sunday.

Canada's high-diving duet prevail in women's 10-metre synchro in Japan

CBC Sports
Meaghan Benfeito, left, and Caeli McKay booked an Olympic spot for Canada on Sunday, winning a gold medal in women's 10-metre synchro at a diving World Cup event in Tokyo. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press )

The high-diving duet also secured an Olympic spot after scoring 305.94 points to top the podium. 

Benfeito, a Montreal native, and Calgary's McKay were joined on the podium by Great Britain's Louis Toulson and Eden Cheng (302.88) and Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen (292.86) of Germany.

Benfeito and McKay's big win marks Canada's first gold and third medal at the six-day event, which serves as a test event for the Tokyo Games. 

WATCH | Benfeito, McKay campture gold and Olympic berth for Canada:

World Cup diving gold for Canada's Benfeito and McKay

Sports

2 hours ago
5:30
Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay of Canada captured Gold Sunday at the women's world cup synchronised 10 metre platform event in Tokyo, Japan scoring 305.94. 5:30

On Saturday, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won Canada's first medal of the event with silver in women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10m synchro.

Besides Canada, Great Britain and Germany, the fifth-placed Mexican duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez also booked an Olympic berth, but not sixth-place Russia.

With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The action continues Tuesday with women's 3m finals at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 10m at 4:45 a.m. ET. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

