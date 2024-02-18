Canadian women swim to relay bronze on final day of World Aquatics Championships

Canada ended the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on a high note on Sunday, winning bronze in the women's 4x100-metre medley relay.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., touched the wall in a final time of three minutes 56.43 seconds to claim third place behind gold medallist Australia (3:55.98) and silver medallist Sweden (3:56.35).

Joining Ruck on the Canadian squad were Toronto's Sophie Angus, Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., and Calgary's Ingrid Wilm, who added bronze medals in both the 50m and 100m backstroke events earlier in the week.

WATCH | Canadian women cap off worlds with medley relay bronze:

Canada ends World Aquatic Championships with bronze medal in women's 4x100-metre medley relay Duration 4:54 Canada closes out the world aquatic championships with a bronze medal in women's 4x100-metre medley relay as Ingrid Wilm, Sophie Angus, Rebecca Smith and Taylor Ruck swam to a time of 3.56:43.

Smith and Ruck also won bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Feb. 11.

Sunday's bronze brought Canada's medal haul to 11 (two gold, three silver, six bronze) at the multi-sport worlds, which was the sixth-most medals won by a country at the event.

Seven of those medals (one gold, one silver, five bronze) were won in swimming, with Canada also winning one gold and one silver in artistic swimming, and one silver and one bronze in high diving.

China led the way with 33 total medals, as well as 23 gold medals.

The Canadian men's team narrowly missed the 4x100m medley relay podium in the penultimate race of the 17-day competition, clocking in at 3:32.89 to finish 1.3 seconds behind third-place Italy.

The United States won gold in a time of 3:29.80, with the Netherlands taking silver in 3:31.23.

Other Canadian results