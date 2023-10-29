Content
Canadian women's water polo team misses last chance at Paris Olympics

The Canadian women's water polo team will not be competing at the Paris Olympic Games. Canada lost 18-12 to Italy on Friday at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, a game that also served as a winner-takes-all match for Olympic qualification.

Italy books ticket to Paris with win over Canada at World Aquatics Championships

A female water polo player wearing red and black Canadian gear is seen with the ball at her hands.
Canadian water polo player Serena Browne is shown in this file photo. Browne and her teammates failed to clinch a spot at the Paris Olympic Games after losing to Italy on Friday in Doha. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Roberta Bianconi paced Italy to the win with five goals, while her teammates Sofia Giustini and Silvia Avegno  each added four goals apiece.

Verica Bakoc was Canada's top scorer with four goals. Marilia Mimides and Hayley McKelvey each scored twice for Canada.

Canada finished the Doha tournament with an eighth-place result.

