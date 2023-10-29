Canadian women's water polo team misses last chance at Paris Olympics

The Canadian women's water polo team will not be competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Canada lost 18-12 to Italy on Friday at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, a game that also served as a winner-takes-all match for Olympic qualification.

Roberta Bianconi paced Italy to the win with five goals, while her teammates Sofia Giustini and Silvia Avegno each added four goals apiece.

Verica Bakoc was Canada's top scorer with four goals. Marilia Mimides and Hayley McKelvey each scored twice for Canada.

Canada finished the Doha tournament with an eighth-place result.

Live streaming and extensive coverage of the aquatics worlds runs through Sunday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.