Canada's Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform
Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg claimed gold with 355.70 points
Calgary's Caeli McKay claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 10-metre platform final at a FINA World Cup event in Tokyo.
The 21-year-old finished with 338.55 points, while Japan's Matsuri Arai put up 342 points and Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg earned gold with 355.70 points, 17.15 ahead of McKay.
WATCH | McKay claims bronze medal:
McKay adds the bronze to a gold medal she won earlier this week with Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal, in the women's 10-metre synchro. That performance earned Canada an Olympic spot after the duo scored 305.94 points to top the podium.
Canada has had plenty of success at the Olympic test event as they earned a another Olympic spot with Rylan Wiens, of Saskatoon, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., both qualifying for the final of the men's 10m individual platform.
CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Thursday at 2:45 a.m. ET with men's 3m springboard platform final.
WATCH | McKay, Benfeito win gold:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?