Canada's Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform

Calgary's Caeli McKay claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 10-metre platform final at a FINA World Cup event in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old finished with 338.55 points, while Japan's Matsuri Arai put up 342 points and Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg earned gold with 355.70 points, 17.15 ahead of McKay.

WATCH | McKay claims bronze medal:

Calgary's Caeli McKay rallies to a World Cup bronze medal on her final dive Sports 8:16 Calgary's Caeli McKay won a bronze medal in the FINA diving World Series women's 10m platform final in Tokyo, landing on the podium with the final dive of the event. 8:16

McKay adds the bronze to a gold medal she won earlier this week with Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal, in the women's 10-metre synchro. That performance earned Canada an Olympic spot after the duo scored 305.94 points to top the podium.

Canada has had plenty of success at the Olympic test event as they earned a another Olympic spot with Rylan Wiens, of Saskatoon, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., both qualifying for the final of the men's 10m individual platform.

CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Thursday at 2:45 a.m. ET with men's 3m springboard platform final.

WATCH | McKay, Benfeito win gold: