Canadian duo Holzner, Simoneau finish 5th in artistic swimming competition

Canadian artistic swimmers Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau once again delivered a personal-best performance in their duet free routine Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympics, good enough for fifth in the competition and fifth overall.

Their free routine, inspired by Japanese culture, earned them 93.0000 points. When they saw their score from the edge of the pool, Calgary's Holzner and Simoneau, from St-Laurent, Que., jumped for joy.

Combined with their technical routine the day before, also a record performance, they totalled 184.4798 points.

The duo from the Russian Olympic Committee, Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, won gold with 195.9079 points.

While You Were Sleeping: Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion, big start for Damian Warner:

While You Were Sleeping: Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion, big start for Damian Warner Olympics 3:52 Andre De Grasse races to men's 200-metre gold, Damian Warner poised for big Olympic performance, and another young skateboard podium, all while you were sleeping on Aug. 4. 3:52

China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan won silver ahead of Ukrainians Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Japan's Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida edged the Canadians for fourth place.

Partners since 2017, Holzner and Simoneau won gold at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Budapest and at the Super Final in Barcelona this year.

They also won artistic swimming duet and team gold medals at the 2019 Pan Am Games.