Canadian duo Holzner, Simoneau finish 5th in artistic swimming competition
ROC's Kolesnichenko, Romashina capture gold, China wins silver, Ukraine bronze
Canadian artistic swimmers Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau once again delivered a personal-best performance in their duet free routine Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympics, good enough for fifth in the competition and fifth overall.
Their free routine, inspired by Japanese culture, earned them 93.0000 points. When they saw their score from the edge of the pool, Calgary's Holzner and Simoneau, from St-Laurent, Que., jumped for joy.
Combined with their technical routine the day before, also a record performance, they totalled 184.4798 points.
The duo from the Russian Olympic Committee, Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, won gold with 195.9079 points.
While You Were Sleeping: Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion, big start for Damian Warner:
China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan won silver ahead of Ukrainians Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida edged the Canadians for fourth place.
Partners since 2017, Holzner and Simoneau won gold at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Budapest and at the Super Final in Barcelona this year.
They also won artistic swimming duet and team gold medals at the 2019 Pan Am Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?