Claudia Holzner among 8 artistic swimmers nominated to Canada's Olympic team

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau are among eight artistic swimmers nominated to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On Wednesday, Canada Artistic Swimming and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced that Emily Armstrong (Toronto), Rosalie Boissonneault (Drummondville, Que.), Andrée-Anne Côté (St-Georges, Que.), Camille Fiola-Dion (Rimouski, Que.), Claudia Holzner (Calgary), Audrey Joly (St-Eustache, Que.), Halle Pratt (Calgary), and Jacqueline Simoneau (Saint-Laurent, Que.) were announced as the eight swimmers nominated to compete at the Games. Regina's Kenzie Priddell was announced as the alternate.

Canada qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the Olympic artistic swimming duet and team events by winning gold at Lima 2019 Pan American Games

The women competing are all experienced as seven of them competed on the 2019 Pan American Games roster.

Simoneau, however, is the only Olympian on the team as in 2016, Holzner barely missed out on qualifying.

"After nine years with the Senior National Team, missing the Rio Olympics by so little, followed by a global pandemic, I am so proud to say that I am going to be representing Canada at my first Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer," said Holzner, who was a member of the team who won gold at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, as well as the duet and team who won gold at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. "As a veteran on the team, I have watched my teammates grow and flourish into the incredible athletes they've become. I can't wait to see what we will show together in the pool in Tokyo!"

Artistic Swimming will take place from Aug. 2-7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.