Canadian artistic swim team sits 5th heading into final event of competition

Canada is sitting in fifth place after the technical portion of the artistic swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Performing to a variety of hip-hop, rap as well as some classical themes, the Canadian team scored 91.4992 points, following a lively performance.

ROC topped the leaderboard with 97.2979, while China (96.2310) remains in hot pursuit as the competition enters Saturday's finale.

Ukraine (94.2685) was third, overcoming a glitch at the start of their routine when the wrong music played as they were posing poolside, forcing them to start over.

Try not to dance along to this one 🎶<br><br>Canada's artistic swimming team brought it to the pool in the technical routine event 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/Jz7IB75LKJ">pic.twitter.com/Jz7IB75LKJ</a> —@CBCOlympics

However Japan (93.3773), which performed to a karate-themed routine set to music featuring taiko drums, remains close and, along with Canada, will look to challenge for bronze heading into the free event.

Ten teams had been set to compete, but Greece was forced to withdraw after four athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

