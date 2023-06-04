Canada caps artistic swimming World Cup Super Final with silver medal in acrobatic routine

Canada won its fourth medal at the artistic swimming World Cup Super Final on Sunday, claiming silver in the acrobatic routine to close out the competition in Oviedo, Spain.

The Canadians earned a score of 197.1600 while finishing behind Ukraine (216.6701). Israel finished just behind Canada for bronze with 191.6033 points.

Canada's team consisted of Laurianne Imbeau, Jonnie Newman, Raphaelle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Kiara Quieti, Claire Scheffel, Florence Tremblay and Olena Verbinska, along with alternates Sydney Carroll, Audrey Lamothe and Mya Fortin.

The team entered the field of seven with the third-highest declared degree of difficulty and held its ground with a gutsy performance that received its full difficulty value of 19.10.

Canada performs their acrobatic routine in the final event of the World Cup Super Final on Sunday in Oviedo, Spain. (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The next event for the senior national team will be the World Aquatics Championships, running from July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, followed by the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile (Oct. 20-Nov. 5). Canada can secure a quota spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Pan Am Games.

"I'm proud of how this young group of athletes has responded under pressure this week," Canada head coach Gábor Szauder said in a release. "They've spent the past months learning how to train, and now they're learning how to compete. The World Championships in Fukuoka next month will be another opportunity to gain precious competition experience as we continue to build this team to be at its best for the Pan Am Games in the fall."

The silver-medal performance comes a day after Canada captured bronze in the team free event. Lamothe kicked off Canada's medal haul with a pair of bronze, reaching the podium in the women's solo technical on Friday and women's solo free on Saturday.

The newly formed Canadian duo of Newman and Priddell finished seventh in the women's duet free on Sunday morning with 158.3020 points, matching their finish in Saturday's duet technical event. It was just their second time performing their free routine.

"I'm so proud of how Jonnie and Kenzie pulled it together today," duet coach Claudia Holzner said. They've had an extremely busy competition – swimming five programs in three days – and they've only been working on this routine for a few months. What they've been able to accomplish in this short period of time is a great sign for things to come."

Holzner's own Olympic duet free routine — re-choreographed to be optimized within the new scoring system — is being used by the pair.