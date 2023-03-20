Canada's Blanchet-Rampling, Prevost win silver at artistic swimming World Cup

Canadian artistic swimmers Isabelle Blanchet-Rampling and Robert Prevost won World Cup silver in the mixed duet free competition Saturday at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Markham, Ont.

The Montreal-based duo earned 206.1208 points for their first international medal since the 2017 World Series event. Maria Bofill Strub and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu of Spain took gold (227.7876).

Lisa Ingenito and Renaud Barral of Belgium (172.3793) earned bronze.

Canada settled for fourth in the acrobatic routine. Ukraine took gold ahead of Japan and the United States.

Canada did not have an entry in the women's duet free competition. First-place Italy was joined by Ukraine and Israel on the podium.

Audrey Lamothe captured two bronze medals earlier at the event for Canada in the women's solo technical and free.