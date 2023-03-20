Canada's Blanchet-Rampling, Prevost win silver at artistic swimming World Cup
Fellow Canadian Audrey Lamothe captured 2 bronze medals earlier at home event
Canadian artistic swimmers Isabelle Blanchet-Rampling and Robert Prevost won World Cup silver in the mixed duet free competition Saturday at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Markham, Ont.
The Montreal-based duo earned 206.1208 points for their first international medal since the 2017 World Series event. Maria Bofill Strub and Dennis Gonzalez Boneu of Spain took gold (227.7876).
Canada settled for fourth in the acrobatic routine. Ukraine took gold ahead of Japan and the United States.
Canada did not have an entry in the women's duet free competition. First-place Italy was joined by Ukraine and Israel on the podium.
Audrey Lamothe captured two bronze medals earlier at the event for Canada in the women's solo technical and free.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?