Canada wraps Olympic artistic swimming competition with 6th-place finish

Canada finished sixth in the artistic swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Canadian team was awarded 92.5333 points for their free routine to go with the 91.4992 from yesterday's technical result for a combined score of 184.0325.

The ROC dominated the leaderboard, taking gold with a combined score of 196.0979

The victory marks the country's sixth successive gold in the event, a run that dates back to the 2000 Games in Sydney.

China retained their silver from Rio 2016 with 193.5310 points, while Ukraine scooped bronze with 190.3018, having secured the country's first-ever Olympic medal in synchronized swimming – another bronze, in the duet event – earlier this week.

A frustrated Japanese team, who had hoped to retain their bronze from Rio 2016, and had repeatedly expressed disappointment with their scores during the past week of competition, finished fourth. That was despite a rousing routine to the music of traditional festival drums and flutes.

It's only the second time since artistic swimming became an Olympic event in 1984 that Japan has not landed on the podium, although they have never won gold. The previous time they were shut out of the podium was at London 2012.

ROC team member Svetlana Romashina extended her perfect-Olympic run by capturing her seventh gold medal.

Romashina, who competes in both duet and the team event, has won or been on the winning team of every single artistic swimming event she's participated in at four Olympics.

The only other athletes who have won at least seven Olympic golds without ever claiming silver or bronze are Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and American jumper Ray Ewry, who both won eight golds in track and field.