Canada's Jacqueline Simoneau golden again at artistic swimming Super Final
National team earns 2nd straight bronze by landing on podium in free event
Canada grabbed another pair of medals at the artistic swimming World Series Super Final on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.
Jacqueline Simoneau won her second straight gold medal, taking top spot in the women's free solo event, while the Canadian team matched Thursday's technical bronze in its free swim on Friday.
Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., earned a season high-score in the free event at 92.1. Known for using music to engage the audience, the 24-year-old swam to a song written by Michael Berger of a Canadian Rock Opera.
American Anita Alvarez took silver with 88.1332 points while Spain's Mireia Hernandez Luna rounded out the podium at 86.3668.
Simoneau is among eight swimmers who were recently nominated by Canada to head to Tokyo.
Meanwhile, Canada also grabbed bronze in the free team event for its 'Triumph' routine which earned 90.4668 points. Italy took gold at 93.2333 points while Spain snagged silver with 92.3 points.
After two team events, Spain leads the World Series rankings, followed by the U.S. and Hungary. The combo and highlight routines remain on the docket in Spain.
Canada already booked its ticket to Tokyo in both Olympic artistic swimming events, women's team and women's duet, by winning gold at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The Olympic event will take place from Aug. 2-7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Bronze Medal in the Team Free event for Canada at <a href="https://twitter.com/fina1908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fina1908</a> Super Final. 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RC_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RC_Sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/3QQZZDh07e">pic.twitter.com/3QQZZDh07e</a>—@CanadaArtSwim
