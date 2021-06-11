Canada picks up gold, bronze at artistic swimming World Series Super Final
Olympic-bound Canadian technical team grabs 3rd-place finish at Barcelona event
Canada was on the podium twice at the artistic swimming World Series Super Final on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain.
Jacqueline Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., took top honours in the solo technical event with a season-high score of 90.4573. The 24-year-old won her fifth gold medal of the year swimming to music by fellow Canadian Michael Bublé.
By landing atop the podium, Simoneau assured Canada would finish the season in first place for the solo events. The U.S. clinched second.
But Canada already booked its ticket to Tokyo in both Olympic artistic swimming events, women's team and women's duet, by winning gold at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Simoneau is among eight swimmers who were recently nominated for the Canadian Olympic team.
The Olympic event will take place from Aug. 2-7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
