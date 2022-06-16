Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Aquatics

Record-breaking athletes at aquatics world championships to be awarded NFTs

World records are likely to fall at the upcoming aquatics world championships. Now, they'll be minted online forever.

Competition, which features $5.72M US prize pool, begins on Saturday

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Kylie Masse, seen above at the Tokyo Olympics, will be among the competitors vying to break a world record and earn an NFT at the upcoming aquatics world championships. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

FINA, the sport's governing body, announced on Thursday it would award personalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — digital assets bought and sold online — to all those who shatter individual worlds records at the meet in Budapest, Hungary, in addition to a $50,000 US bonus.

"Breaking a world record is a very special moment in any athlete's career," said FINA president Husain Al-Musallam. "We are very excited to use state-of-the-art digital technology to create a portable and permanent way of capturing athlete achievements in the pool."

In February, FINA announced a total prize pool $5.72 million would be awarded to athletes at the world championships. The competition runs from June 18 through July 3.

Watch live daily coverage of the action from Budapest on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Additional weekend coverage will be available on the CBC-TV network.

