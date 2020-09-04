Canadian women's water polo legend Alogbo announces retirement after 15-year career
Montreal native debuted for senior national team at 19, eventually serving as captain
After a 15-year career, water polo legend Krystina Alogbo has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's national team.
At 19, Alogbo debuted with the senior national team where she went on to be one of the longest serving players as well as a former captain.
Just last summer in Lima, Peru, Alogbo won her fourth straight silver medal at the Pan American Games. With it, the Canadian team locked up a berth at the Olympics for the first time since 2004. The postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics would have been the first for Alogbo.
Along with the world junior title and Pan Am medals, Alogbo also has silver medals from the 2009 and 2017 World League Super Final and the 2009 FINA world championships, where she was named MVP, as well as a bronze from the 2005 FINA worlds at home in Montreal.
