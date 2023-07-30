Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Breaking

Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400m IM, becomes only Canadian swimmer with 4 world titles

Summer McIntosh won her second gold medal and made Canadian history on Sunday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The 16-year-old from Toronto captured the world title in the women's 400-metre individual medley final for her fourth-career gold medal at worlds, the most by any Canadian swimmer.

Toronto native, 16, finishes in 4:27.11

CBC Sports ·
A female swimmer comes up for a breath as she competes in an individual medley race.
Canadian swimmer Summer Mcintosh competes in the women's 400-metre individual medley heats at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Summer McIntosh won her second gold medal and made Canadian history on Sunday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old from Toronto captured the world title in the women's 400-metre individual medley final for her fourth-career gold medal at worlds, the most by any Canadian swimmer.

McIntosh finished in four minutes, 27.11 seconds, the third-fastest time in history. The Canadian came into the event holding the world record in the event (4:25.87) which she set in Toronto in April at national trials.

American Katie Grimes, the silver medallist, finished more than four seconds behind McIntosh in 4:31.41. Australia's Jenna Forrester took bronze in 4:32.30.

WATCH | McIntosh cruises to 400m IM gold:

Canada's Summer McIntosh defends her world title in the women's 400 individual medley

18 minutes ago
Duration 9:40
Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh easily wins gold in the women's 400 individual medley with a championship record of 4:27.11.

The win also means McIntosh repeated her historic double from last year's worlds in Budapest. She won the women's 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley to become the first Canadian swimmer to capture multiple gold medals at the same world championships.

McIntosh successfully defended her world title in the 200m butterfly on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE | Swimming finals at the World Aquatics Championships:

2023 World Aquatics Championships LIVE: Swimming Finals

2 hours ago
Live
Get caught up on all the action from the World Aquatics Championships after an absolutely thrilling start to the swimming events.

With files from Jesse Campigotto

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now