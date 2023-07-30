Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400m IM, becomes only Canadian swimmer with 4 world titles

Summer McIntosh won her second gold medal and made Canadian history on Sunday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old from Toronto captured the world title in the women's 400-metre individual medley final for her fourth-career gold medal at worlds, the most by any Canadian swimmer.

McIntosh finished in four minutes, 27.11 seconds, the third-fastest time in history. The Canadian came into the event holding the world record in the event (4:25.87) which she set in Toronto in April at national trials.

American Katie Grimes, the silver medallist, finished more than four seconds behind McIntosh in 4:31.41. Australia's Jenna Forrester took bronze in 4:32.30.

Canada's Summer McIntosh defends her world title in the women's 400 individual medley Duration 9:40 Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh easily wins gold in the women's 400 individual medley with a championship record of 4:27.11.

The win also means McIntosh repeated her historic double from last year's worlds in Budapest. She won the women's 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley to become the first Canadian swimmer to capture multiple gold medals at the same world championships.

McIntosh successfully defended her world title in the 200m butterfly on Thursday.

