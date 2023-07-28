Canada's Josh Liendo wins silver, sets Canadian record in men's 100m butterfly

Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo won a silver medal and set a new Canadian record at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 20-year-old Markham, Ont., native finished second in the 100-metre butterfly final in a time of 50.34 seconds.

Maxime Grousset, of France, took gold in 50.14, while American Dare Rose claimed bronze in 50.46.

Liendo won bronze at last year's worlds and is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the distance.

Silver for Canada's Josh Liendo in 100 metre butterfly at world championships Duration 5:28 Josh Liendo of Toronto won a world championships silver medal in the 100 metre butterfly race with a time of 50.34, also setting a new Canadian record.

Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., finished fifth in the women's 200m backstroke final.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in 2:03.85, while American Reagan Smith (2:04.94) and China's Peng Xuwei (2:06.74) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Masse, who finished in 2:07.52 on Saturday, won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The 27-year-old fell just short of the 100m backstroke podium in Fukuoka with a fourth-place finish in the final on Day 3.

Lve coverage of the World Aquatics Championships continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.