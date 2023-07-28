Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Updated

Canada's Josh Liendo wins silver, sets Canadian record in men's 100m butterfly

Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo won a silver medal and set a new Canadian record at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan. The 20-year-old from Markham, Ont., finished second in the the 100-metre butterfly final in a time of 50.34.

Fellow Canadian Kylie Masse 5th in women's 200m backstroke final

CBC Sports ·
A Canadian swimmer speeds forward through the water while coming up for a breath with his arms pointed behind him during a butterfly competition.
Canada's Josh Liendo, shown in this file photo, captured a silver medal in the men's 100-metre butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday aturday at the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Canadian swimmer Josh Liendo won a silver medal and set a new Canadian record at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 20-year-old Markham, Ont., native finished second in the 100-metre butterfly final in a time of 50.34 seconds.

Maxime Grousset, of France, took gold in 50.14, while American Dare Rose claimed bronze in 50.46.

Liendo won bronze at last year's worlds and is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the distance.

WATCH | Liendo claims silver in men's 100m butterfly:

Silver for Canada's Josh Liendo in 100 metre butterfly at world championships

1 hour ago
Duration 5:28
Josh Liendo of Toronto won a world championships silver medal in the 100 metre butterfly race with a time of 50.34, also setting a new Canadian record.

Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., finished fifth in the women's 200m backstroke final.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in 2:03.85, while American Reagan Smith (2:04.94) and China's Peng Xuwei (2:06.74) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Masse, who finished in 2:07.52 on Saturday, won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The 27-year-old fell just short of the 100m backstroke podium in Fukuoka with a fourth-place finish in the final on Day 3.

Lve coverage of the World Aquatics Championships continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now