Summer McIntosh wins gold, repeats as world champ in 200m butterfly

Canada's Summer McIntosh retained her world title in the women's 200m butterfly final on Thursday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old swimmer from Toronto finished in two minutes, 4.06 seconds — a new Canadian and world junior record.

Kylie Masse will try and defend her crown in the women's 50m backstroke final at 7:36 a.m. ET, which also features Canada's Ingrid Wilm.

