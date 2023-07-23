Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Breaking

Summer McIntosh wins gold, repeats as world champ in 200m butterfly

Canada's Summer McIntosh retained her world title in the women's 200m butterfly final on Thursday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The 16-year-old swimmer from Toronto finished in two minutes, 4.06 seconds, a new Canadian and world junior record.

Canadian swimmer, 16, sets new national and world junior records in 2:04.06

CBC Sports ·
A female swimmer speeds through the water with her left arm moving through the air as she takes a breath out of the left side of her mouth during a freestyle race.
Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh repeated as world champion in the women's 200-metre butterfly event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Canada's Summer McIntosh retained her world title in the women's 200m butterfly final on Thursday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old swimmer from Toronto finished in two minutes, 4.06 seconds — a new Canadian and world junior record.

Live coverage of the World Aquatics Championships continues on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Kylie Masse will try and defend her crown in the women's 50m backstroke final at 7:36 a.m. ET, which also features Canada's Ingrid Wilm.

WATCH LIVE | Swimming finals at the World Aquatics Championships:

2023 World Aquatics Championships LIVE: Swimming Finals

58 minutes ago
Live
Get caught up on all the action from the World Aquatics Championships after an absolutely thrilling start to the swimming events.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now