Canadian team 'excited' to face strong Dutch squad in women's water polo world quarters

Canada's world championship medal hopes remain alive in women's water polo following a 21-6 drubbing of South Africa in a round of 16 crossover match on Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Canadians will take a 3-1 record into Monday's quarterfinal match at 3:30 a.m. ET against the Netherlands (3-0). The losing squad will drop into the playoff bracket for ninth to 12th places.

Emma Wright of Whitby, Ont., said the Canadian team began preparing for the Dutch before entering the pool Saturday.

"We had our mind looking forward to that Netherlands game. We wanted to start [Saturday's] game strong, make sure we implement our pace and I think we were able to do that," said Wright, who was named player of the game for Canada. "We're excited for the next game."

The Canadians built a 6-1 advantage after the first quarter and led 10-2 at the half. They made it 15-3 entering the final quarter during with South Africa was more productive with three goals to Canada's six.

While the Canadians experienced a few defensive breakdowns in the game, Wright noted communication in the water was a key to victory.

On Thursday, she scored twice in a 17-12 win over host Japan to help Canada advance.

Canadian men battle U.S. on Sunday

The Canadians, who downed South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, posted a 2-1 preliminary round record in Japan, finishing second to Hungary (3-0) in Group D.

South Africa, which lost its first two Group C matches to Italy and Greece by identical 24-2 scores, built some momentum for Saturday's contest with a 12-9 decision over Argentina on Thursday.

The Canadian men, who placed second in Group A at 2-1, play a round of 16 match against the United States on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., was seventh in the men's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships after placing ninth in Friday's semifinal.

The Canadian divers will now fly to Berlin, Germany for the Aug. 4-6 World Cup Super Final.

