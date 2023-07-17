Canadian diver Ware earns bronze in 3m springboard at world aquatics

Canada's Pamela Ware won a bronze medal in the women's 3-metre springboard diving final on Friday at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 30-year-old from Longueuil, Que. scored a total of 332.00 points to finish behind gold-medallist Chen Yiwen (359.50), and silver medallist Chang Yani (341.50), both of China.

Ware posted a fourth-place finish in the women's 1m springboard event earlier in the week in Fukuoka.

The Canadian spoke with CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux after the event and shared what her last two years have been like.

Ware said that after failing a dive at the Tokyo Olympics that resulted in no score and kept her from advancing in this same 3m springboard event, she thought about quitting the sport.

"I was traumatized by it for about a year," she said. "I wanted to quit but I didn't want to quit."

The veteran scored the medal, a decade after her debut in the sport, where she had also captured bronze.

Ware continued to train and said she fell in love with her sport again – and it showed this week during the world championships in Fukuoka.

Friday's bronze was the fourth world aquatics medal of Ware's career and first individual medal in 10 years.