Canadian diver Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform at world aquatics

A day after clinching an Olympic spot for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Caeli McKay won something just for herself.

The Calgary diver scored a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform final on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

China took the top two steps on the podium, with Chen Yuxi taking gold (457.85), and Quan Hongchen nabbing silver (445.60), ahead of McKay (340.25)

She scored 340.25 pts in the women's 10m platform final.

Canada's Lamothe finishes 4th in artistic swimming

Canadian artistic swimmer Audrey Lamothe finished just off the podium of the women's solo free on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Montreal finished in fourth place with a score of 207.4480.

Japan's Yukiko Inui took gold with a total score of 254.6062, while Austria's Vasiliki Alexandri (229.3251) and Great Britain's Kate Shortman (219.9542) took silver and bronze, respectively.

