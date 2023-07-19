Content
Canadian diver Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform at world aquatics

A day after clinching an Olympic spot for Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Caeli McKay won something just for herself. The Calgary diver scored a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform final on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Calgary native had secured spot for Canada at Paris 2024 on Tuesday

CBC Sports ·
A woman wearing a black and red warm-up jacket holds a bronze medal next to her cheek. A pool is in the background.
Canadian diver Caeli McKay holds up the bronze medal she won in the women's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan. (Devin Heroux/CBC Sports)

China took the top two steps on the podium, with Chen Yuxi taking gold (457.85), and Quan Hongchen nabbing silver (445.60), ahead of McKay (340.25)

WATCH | Canada's McKay captures diving bronze:

Canadian diver Caeli McKay captures bronze on the 10m platform in Japan

47 minutes ago
Duration 4:14
Calgary's Caeli McKay dives her way to a bronze medal at the world aquatics championship. She scored 340.25 pts in the women's 10m platform final.

Canada's Lamothe finishes 4th in artistic swimming

Canadian artistic swimmer Audrey Lamothe finished just off the podium of the women's solo free on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Montreal finished in fourth place with a score of 207.4480.

Japan's Yukiko Inui took gold with a total score of 254.6062, while Austria's Vasiliki Alexandri (229.3251) and Great Britain's Kate Shortman (219.9542) took silver and bronze, respectively.

WATCH | Full coverage of the women's 10-metre platform final:

World Aquatics Championships: Women's diving 10m platform final

3 hours ago
Duration 1:20:28
Watch the women's 10-metre platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

With files from The Canadian Press

