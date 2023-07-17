Canada's Ware, Vallée miss podium by less than 2 points at diving worlds

Canadian divers came up just short at the at the World Aquatics Championships in on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Competing in the women's women's 3-metre synchronized springboard event, Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée placed fifth with a score of 284.22, less than two points behind bronze medallist Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi of Italy (285.99).

Chinese divers Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen had little resistance in capturing gold.

Chang and Chen easily outdistanced their opponents in winning with a score of 341.94.

Great Britain's team of Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper finished second with 296. 58. Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (285.39) were fourth.

This was Ware's second close call at securing Canada's first medal at the diving worlds.

The Longueuil, Que., was fourth in the one-metre springboard event on Saturday. Ware, of Longueuil, Que., finished the final with a total score of 284.40 points, just 0.65 points behind bronze medallist Aranza Vazquez Montano of Mexico.

Vallée of Beaconsfield, Que., who won bronze in the mixed 10m platform at the 2022 world championships, failed to qualify for the final.

