Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Olympics Summer·New

Canada's Ware, Vallée miss podium by less than 2 points at diving worlds

Canadian divers came up just short at the at the World Aquatics Championships in on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan. Competing in the women’s women’s 3-metre synchro event, Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée placed fifth with a score of 284.22, less than two points from bronze medallist Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi of Italy (285.99).

Chinese women dominate 3-metre synchro event

CBC Sports ·
Two Canadian women compete at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Canada’s Mia Vallée, front, and Pamela Ware, placed fifth the women's 3-metre synchronized springboard event on Monday. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

Canadian divers came up just short at the at the World Aquatics Championships in on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Competing in the women's women's 3-metre synchronized springboard event, Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée placed fifth with a score of 284.22, less than two points behind bronze medallist Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi of Italy (285.99).

Chinese divers Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen had little resistance in capturing gold.

Chang and Chen easily outdistanced their opponents in winning with a score of 341.94.

Great Britain's team of Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper finished second with 296. 58. Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (285.39) were fourth.

This was Ware's second close call at securing Canada's first medal at the diving worlds.

The Longueuil, Que., was fourth in the one-metre springboard event on Saturday. Ware, of Longueuil, Que., finished the final with a total score of 284.40 points, just 0.65 points behind bronze medallist Aranza Vazquez Montano of Mexico.

Vallée of Beaconsfield, Que., who won bronze in the mixed 10m platform at the 2022 world championships, failed to qualify for the final.

WATCH | Canada's most memorable moments at the World Aquatics Championships:

Canada's greatest moments at the World Aquatics Championships

1 month ago
Duration 3:43
From two-time world champion Victor Davis to young phenom Summer McIntosh, Scott Russell looks back at Canada's most memorable moments at the World Aquatics Championships.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now