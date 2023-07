Watch the FINA World Aquatics Championships

Watch some of the world's best head to Japan to take part in the diving portion of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Click on the video players to watch live coverage from events at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Action begins on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET with diving and artistic swimming.

A full live streaming schedule follows below.

You can also catch up on all the action with insight and analysis on CBC Sports Presents, which you can find here.

Full live streaming schedule

Friday, July 14

11:30 p.m. ET: Diving - Mixed Synchro 10m Platform Final

Saturday, July 15

2:30 a.m. ET: Diving - Women's 1m Springboard Final

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Sunday, July 16

1:30 a.m. ET: Diving - Men's 1m Springboard Final

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Women's Synchro 10m Platform Final

7:30 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo - Hungary vs. Canada

11 p.m. ET: Men's Water Polo - Canada vs. China

Monday, July 17

2:30 a.m. ET: Diving - Women's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Men's Synchro 10m Platform Final

6:30 a.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Acrobatic Routine

7 p.m. ET: Open Water Swimming - Women's 5km

9 p.m. ET: Open Water Swimming - Men's 5km

Tuesday, July 18

3 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo - Canada vs New Zealand

5 a.m. ET: Diving - 3m / 10m Team Event

8 p.m. ET: Men's Water Polo - Italy vs Canada

Wednesday, July 19

3:30 a.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Men's Solo Free

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Women's 10m Platform Final

6:30 a.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Women's Solo Free

7 p.m. ET: Open Water Swimming - 6km Team Relay

Thursday, July 20

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Men's 3m Springboard Final

6 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo - Canada vs Japan

6:30 a.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Duet Free

Friday, July 21

5 a.m. ET: Diving - Women's 3m Springboard Final

6:30 a.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Team Free

7:30 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo - France vs Canada

9 p.m. ET: Artistic Swimming - Mixed Duet Free

Saturday, July 22

2:30 a.m. ET: Diving - Mixed Synchro 3m Springboard Final

5:30 a.m. ET: Diving - Men's 10m Platform Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Sunday, July 23

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Monday, July 24

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Tuesday, July 25

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

11 p.m. ET: Women's High Diving Finals

Wednesday, July 26

4 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo Semifinal

5:30 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo Semifinal

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

11 p.m. ET: Men's High Diving Finals

Thursday, July 27

4 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo Semifinal

5:30 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo Semifinal

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Friday, July 28

5 a.m. ET: Women's Water Polo - Final

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Saturday, July 29

5 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo - Final

7 a.m. ET: Swimming - Finals

9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming - Prelims

Sunday, July 30