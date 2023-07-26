Canada's Masse, Wilm glide into 50M backstroke semis to respond from podium miss at worlds

Canada's Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm didn't like being fourth and fifth.

They finished in those spots in the 100-metre backstroke final, then were placed in those numbered lanes during their 50 backstroke heat on Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

So they did something about it.

Masse and Wilm finished first and second in their heat, respectively, to cruise into the semifinals, which begin Wednesday at 7:36 a.m.

Masse, the reigning 50 backstroke world champion from La Salle, Ont., stopped the clock about a half-second off world-record pace at 27.48 seconds. That was good enough for the second-fastest time across all heats, with the 27-year-old only trailing American Regan Smith (27.31), who took silver in the 100.

Wilm's time of 27.75 seconds was sixth-fastest overall.

WATCH | Masse reacts to fourth-place finish:

Kylie Masse 'a little bit disappointed' with her women's 100m backstroke 4th place Duration 1:44 Devin Heroux spoke with Canadian Kylie Masse after her 4th place finish in the women's 100m backstroke at the world aquatic championships.

Meanwhile, Toronto's Summer McIntosh took care of business in the 200 butterfly, winning her heat at two minutes 7.91 seconds to advance to Wednesday's semifinals.

The 16-year-old is the reigning world champion in the discipline.

McIntosh now sets her sights on Wednesday's women's 200 freestyle final at 7:17 a.m. ET after winning her semifinal heat in 1:54.67.

"I'm happy," the 16-year-old Toronto athlete said. "The semifinals are probably the most stressful part of any swimmer's meet because 50 per cent of people don't make it back.

"You always have to stay on your toes to make sure that you're pushing just enough but not overdoing it so you're not too tired for the final."

WATCH | McIntosh wins 200 freestyle semi:

Summer McIntosh cruises to victory in women's 200m freestyle semifinal Duration 6:26 Canada's Summer McIntosh easily qualifies for the women's 200m freestyle final with a time of 1.54:67. The final will take place Wednesday.

Fellow Canadian Josh Liendo, 20, also impressed in heats, leading his 100 freestyle race through 75 metres before slowing and eventually placing second.

The Toronto native's time of 48.03 seconds was seventh-fastest overall. His semifinal takes place Wednesday at 7:26 a.m. ET.

In the men's 200 individual medley, Canada's Finlay Knox qualified for the semifinals with a time of 1:58.64.

Canada also qualified for the semifinals in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.

In addition to McIntosh, Canada's Ilya Kharun will also race for a medal Wednesday when he swims in in the men's 200 butterfly at 7:53 a.m. ET.

In the semifinals, the 18-year-old lowered his Canadian record to 1:54.28.

Hosts Anastasia Bucsis and Brittany MacLean will bring you all the action beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.