Canada's Maggie Mac Neil captures world silver in women's 100m butterfly

Canadian Maggie Mac Neil raced to a silver medal in the women's 100-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Mac Neil, the reigning Olympic champion, finished in a time of 56.45 seconds.

China's Zhang Yufei captured the gold medal in 56.12, while American and 2022 world champion Torri Huske earned bronze with a time of 56.61.

Mac Neil, who grew up in London, Ont., was behind the leaders but used a strong turn and kick at the 50m mark to propel into the lead.

Mac Neil looked strong with about 25m remaining, but started to fade a little bit, allowing Zhang the time to touch the wall in first.

Mac Neil won the 2019 world title in this event Doha, Qatar.

She opted out of the individual events at the world championships in 2022 for mental health reasons, participating only in relays.

Maggie Mac Neil renews her love for the pool ahead of World Aquatics Championships Duration 1:31 Maggie Mac Neil is training the best she ever has and describes the World Aquatics Championships as an “interesting” meet to gauge other swimmer’s preparation before Paris 2024.

Another gold for China

Qin Haiyang roared to victory in the men's 100m breaststroke.

Qin set the second-fastest time in history behind Britain's world record holder Adam Peaty, finishing in 57.69, with a three-way tie for the silver as Nicolo Martinenghi, Arno Kamminga and Nic Fink were all locked on 58.72.