Summer McIntosh wins bronze, sets record in women's 200m freestyle swimming final at world aquatics

Canada's Summer McIntosh swam to a bronze medal in the women's 200 freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Wednesday.

The Toronto native, 16, finished in a world junior record time of one minute, 53.65 seconds.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan set a new world record tome of 1:52.85 on the way to gold, while fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus took silver in 1:53.01.

McIntosh finished fourth in her first final at event, the women's 400m freestyle on Sunday.

