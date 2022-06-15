Watch the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships
Watch live as Canada's best swimmers compete at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary — featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live coverage from Budapest begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary — featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live action begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET with swimming preliminaries, followed by 10 a.m. ET with the solo technical final in artistic swimming at 10 a.m. ET, and swimming finals at 12 p.m. ET.
WATCH | Day 1 of swimming prelims:
WATCH | Artistic swimming - solo technical final:
WATCH | Day 1 of swimming finals:
Return on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET for swimming prelims, followed by the duet technical final in artistic swimming at 10 a.m. ET, and Day 2 of swimming finals at 12 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues every day through Sunday, July 3. Click on the link below for a full schedule of events.