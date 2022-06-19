Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds
LaSalle, Ont., native will aim for 3rd world title on Monday
Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final.
"I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was trying that hard on the first 50 [metres]," Masse said post-race.
"To be able to have that easy speed, it's comforting going into tomorrow."
Kylie Masse makes it happen 🙌<br><br>She takes first in her semifinal for the 100m backstroke with a winning time of 58.57, she will swim in Monday's final <a href="https://t.co/MCXJ6gTBQK">https://t.co/MCXJ6gTBQK</a> <a href="https://t.co/s3sgMwnl2m">pic.twitter.com/s3sgMwnl2m</a>—@CBCOlympics
Masse won silver in the event at Tokyo 2020, in addition to being a two-time world champion, winning in 2019 and 2017.
The final is set to go for 12:51 p.m. ET on Monday.
In other Canadian action, Mary-Sophie Harvey finished eighth in the women's 200m individual medley final with a time of 2:12.77.
American Alex Walsh won gold with a time of 2:07.13, followed by Australia's Kaylee McKeown (2:08.57) and compatriot Leah Hayes (2:08.91).
"I can't really be mad because it was my first final at the worlds," said the 22-year-old Harvey.
"It was a step in the right direction but not the time and placing I was aiming for."
CBC Sports is the home to the FINA World Aquatics Championships, streaming live on cbcsports.ca from June 18-July 3.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?