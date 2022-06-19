Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary.

LaSalle, Ont., native will aim for 3rd world title on Monday

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Kylie Masse of Canada won in her 100m backstroke semifinal heat with a time of 58.57 seconds at the FINA world championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final.

"I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was trying that hard on the first 50 [metres]," Masse said post-race.

"To be able to have that easy speed, it's comforting going into tomorrow."

Masse won silver in the event at Tokyo 2020, in addition to being a two-time world champion, winning in 2019 and 2017.

The final is set to go for 12:51 p.m. ET on Monday.

In other Canadian action, Mary-Sophie Harvey finished eighth in the women's 200m individual medley final with a time of 2:12.77. 

American Alex Walsh won gold with a time of 2:07.13, followed by Australia's Kaylee McKeown (2:08.57) and compatriot Leah Hayes (2:08.91).

"I can't really be mad because it was my first final at the worlds," said the 22-year-old Harvey.

"It was a step in the right direction but not the time and placing I was aiming for."

CBC Sports is the home to the FINA World Aquatics Championships, streaming live on cbcsports.ca from June 18-July 3.

With files from The Canadian Press

