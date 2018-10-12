Skip to Main Content
Stockholm's 2026 Olympic bid threatened by city government deal

Road To The Olympic Games

Stockholm's 2026 Olympic bid threatened by city government deal

Stockholm's bid to host the 2026 Olympics is at risk just three days after the IOC formally approved the city among three candidates.

Calgary, Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo other remain 2 other candidates

The Associated Press ·
Swedish Olympic Committee chief executive officer Peter Reinebo is facing a new hurdle in Stockholm’s bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Stockholm's bid to host the 2026 Olympics is at risk just three days after the IOC formally approved the city among three candidates.

Swedish media report a new coalition deal to run Stockholm's city government, between a center-right alliance and environmentalists, requires no taxpayer funding for a Winter Games.

If Stockholm drops out, the IOC will be left with Calgary, Canada, and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. A June vote is scheduled.

Calgary's bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Amid widespread public concern at Olympic hosting costs, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. acknowledged this week: "We have to make a huge effort in explaining ourselves better."

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us